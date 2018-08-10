Massive demonstrations are expected this weekend in Virginia and Washington, DC. They are to mark one year since the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, VirginiaAuthorities are hoping to avoid any violence.This morning, the countdown is on to the first anniversary of the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.White nationalists and neo-Nazis protesting the removal of a confederate statue and were met by counter protesters.The sides engaged in violent brawls.Counter protester Heather Heyer was killed when she was struck by a car that plowed into a crowd.SOT - 8/15/17 Trump: "I think there is blame on both sides," President Trump said in August of 2017.Sunday marks one year since the deadly clash.Virginia has declared a state of emergency in case of protests, but many of the same groups are instead planning to protest in Washington, DC's Lafayette Square Park, just feet from The White House."We, the people of Washington D.C. say unequivocally that we denounce hate, we denounce anti-Semitism and we denounce the rhetoric we expect to hear this Sunday," Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said.Organizers of the "Unite the Right" rally have a permit to march and demonstrate, as do groups like Black Lives Matter and even someone who will burn a confederate flag.Members of the answer coalition are ready."We don't believe that if ignored, these groups will just go away," said Yasmina Mrabet, an organizer for the Answer Coalition. "We believe that if ignored, they will become embolden and they will continue to grow, and we really can't allow that to happen."In DC this weekend, Airbnb is warning it may expel anyone attending the alt-right rally, as it did in Charlottesville.----------