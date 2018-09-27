SOCIETY

Staten Island man claims $245.6 million Powerball jackpot

EMBED </>More Videos

AJ Ross has more on Staten Island's newest millionaire. (New York Lottery)

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
A Staten Island man came forward Thursday to officially claim a $245.6 million Powerball jackpot.

Nandlall Mangal, 42, was the sole winner of the August 11 drawing.

Mangal said he purchases his tickets when the jackpots reach $100 million.

"I was grocery shopping and knew the Powerball jackpot was big," he said. "I decided that was a good time to buy my tickets."

Mangal purchased a $6 Quick Pick ticket for that night's drawing and left it on his kitchen table.

"The ticket sat on my kitchen table for a week because I was out of town," he said. "I checked the website when I got back and was surprised that I won the jackpot."

Staten Island's newest multi-millionaire claimed his prize in the form of a trust. On behalf of The Sea & Sand Trust, he has chosen to receive his Powerball prize as a one-time lump sum payment totaling $99,321,975 after taxes.

"Shocking," he said. "Right now, I just plan to relax and see where it goes from there."

Mangal did say he plans to use a portion of his winnings to travel.

"I've always wanted to go to Hawaii," he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Stop & Shop on Hylan Boulevard in Staten Island. He claimed his prize at Resorts World Casino in Queens.

Mangal is the 91st New York Lottery player to claim a prize totaling $1 million or more this year.

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylotterypowerballjackpotNew York CityStaten Island
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
School official on dress code change: "Girls ruin everything'
Fight over garbage is stewing on the Lower East Side
Nassau officers honored for saving little boy after drowning
Girl with rare disorder left in tears at Astros game
More Society
Top Stories
Abducted girl might be in imminent danger, could be headed to NYC
Body believed to be missing 6-year-old found in NC
Shots fired after suspect flees Manhattan traffic stop
Man wanted for throwing puppy onto Bronx street
WATCH LIVE: Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford testimony
Brett Kavanaugh explains 'devil's triangle' yearbook reference
School official on dress code change: "Girls ruin everything'
Subway conductor punched in the face in the Bronx
Show More
10-year-old boy calls 911 for help with math homework
Amazon 4-star store opens in Manhattan
Legionella bacteria found in all but 3 schools in NJ town
Subway station reopens to protests over lack of ADA access
Photo shows suspect wanted in F train subway stabbing
More News