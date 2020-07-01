Society

Stories of the Pride March: Brian Michael Smith

NEW YORK -- This year marks the 50th anniversary of the New York City Pride March! It was fifty years ago that the LGBTQI+ community stood up against police harassment and fought to be seen and heard.

On the front lines of the Stonewall Riots were people of color - particularly Trans people of color. Over the years, as the fight for LGBTQi+ rights became mainstream, the important role the Trans community played during the riots became lost.

Given the current social unrest and renewed focus on a more diverse and equitable future - we present, this year, a series of conversations elevating voices from the LGBTQi+ community.

Hear what Pride means to them.
