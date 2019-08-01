Stranger finds missing wedding ring thought to be lost for good in Sea Isle City

SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey -- If a picture is worth a thousand words, this one would at least say thank you. In the photo, is Tim Martin and Bob Brown, two strangers, connected though a lost ring."We've been married, this year, will be our 13th anniversary, so October will be 13 years," said Tim Martin of Glenn Mills, Pennsylvania.Tim lost the ring while playing with his son on the beach in Sea Isle City, New Jersey on Sunday."When we got married, we went to the jewelry store and I said, if my wife is getting diamonds, I want diamonds. So it was a special ring," Martin said.He thought the custom ordered, platinum diamond ring was gone for good. He searched the sand for hours and was about to give up until he saw Bob Brown searching the beach with a metal detector."The whole thing was a surreal moment because it was like our paths crossed at that right time where I needed him. I was really praying, you know I need my ring," Martin said.Action News found Brown back at the beach. On this day, he was looking for another person's ring. He started detecting with his grandfather as a child and now it's a hobby."I have found a lot of things. I am at 39 rings for the year. We find a lot of jewelry in the summer," said Bob Brown of Heislervile, New Jersey.While searching for Tim's ring, Brown dug dozens of holes and spent two days searching and finally, success.It makes me feel really good to return something like that. Honestly, I personally don't do this for any money. I do it for the thrill of the hunt," Brown said.Tim got the good news via voicemail."Tim, it's Bob Brown. Looks like our prayers are answered. I found the ring buddy," Brown said via voicemail.Tim's wife Michelle, admits she thought the ring was lost forever.She says in losing something, her family found something greater; friendship and a renewed sense in humanity."It makes you realize there is so much good and it's all around you and you just have to look around. There are so many wonderful people out there and everybody should be more like Bob," said Michelle Martin."What Bob did for me was the true definition of kindness," said Tim Martin.Believe it or not, this is not the first time Tim lost this wedding ring. He says he first lost it on his honeymoon night. He promises his wife, there will not be a third time.----------