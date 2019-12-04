Society

Street closures for Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's a bright sign of the holiday season: The 87th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting.

The 77-foot tall Norway spruce arrived in Manhattan last month from Florida, New York.

It is decorated with 50,000 multi-colored LED lights and topped with a Swarovski crystal star.

The tree lighting ceremony kicks off at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The following streets will be closed for the tree lighting ceremony:

- 5th Avenue between 46th Street and 52nd Street
- 6th Avenue between 46th Street and 52nd Street

- 46th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 47th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 48th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 49th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 50th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

- 51st Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 52nd Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- Rockefeller Plaza between 48th Street and 51st Street

