National Puerto Rican Day Parade set to make its way through Midtown

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The 62 annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade is set to march up Fifth Avenue in Manhattan Sunday.Millions of spectators are expected to turn out with full Puerto Rican pride to celebrate the culture and its contributions.The event has grown to become the largest demonstration of ethnic and cultural pride in New York City. It is one of the largest parades in the country.The following streets will be closed from 11 a.m. to6 p.m. for the 2019 National Puerto Rican Day Parade.--44th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue--45th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue--46th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue--47th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue--48th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue--5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 79th Street--5th Avenue between 79th Street and 86th Street--79th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue--80th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue--81st Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue--82nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue--83rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue--84th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue--85th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue--Madison Avenue between 43rd Street and 86th Street--6th Avenue between 44th Street and 49th Street--43rd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue--51st Street between Rockefeller Plaza and 5th Avenue--58th Street between Grand Army Plaza and 5th Avenue--64th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue--69th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue--74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison AvenueThis year's grand marshal, singer Ricky Martin, is being celebrated alongside his foundation, which fights human trafficking.As New York City marks Pride Month, the parade is paying posthumous tribute to Sylvia Rivera, an LGBTQ rights activist who took part in the Stonewall rebellion 50 years ago this month.Others being honored in the parade themed "One People, Many Voices" include singers La India and José Feliciano, golfer Chi Chi Rodriguez and baseball player Edgar Martinez.The parade is also recognizing those who have been involved in rebuilding the island after Hurricane Maria.Dalila Zapata Hernandez, the first Puerto Rican model with Down syndrome to walk in New York Fashion Week, will also be honored.----------