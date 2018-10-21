A street in Brooklyn was renamed on Saturday, in tribute to a mother who died a hero.Zurana Horton was killed seven years ago as she dove in front of children to shield them from a barrage of bullets fired from a rooftop near PS 298 on Watkins Street in Brownsville.Horton's killer was convicted, closing a tragic case, and now the sign stands, helping a community heal - all while keeping her legacy alive."Now we should all get together and help each other more, she's living proof of that," says Horton's mother, Denise Peace.Saturday was proof - that no matter how challenging, one can always find the strength to move forward.----------