Be Kind: Students from New Jersey school host senior citizens for special Valentine's Day breakfast

Students from Linden School # 4 in New Jersey made sure nobody was forgotten this month for Valentine's Day.

LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
As Eyewitness News continues to highlight people in our area doing good and being kind, some students from Linden School # 4 in New Jersey made sure nobody was forgotten this month for Valentine's Day.

The students helped serve breakfast to about fifty residents from a Linden senior citizen's complex across the street from the school. They also read poetry and sang songs.
