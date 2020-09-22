Society

Classmates help teen who lost legs in crash attend homecoming

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- A teen who lost both of her legs after a crash involving a suspected drunk driver didn't let that stop her from enjoying the virtual homecoming dance, thanks to her classmates.

Sarah Frei, 17, had to have her legs amputated back in July. The teen and three of her friends were on a road trip when they were hit head-on by a suspected drunk driver.

Because of the crash, Sarah was left paralyzed from the waist down.

The teen's homecoming was canceled for her class due to COVID-19, but her classmates decided to organize their own event and included her through a video call.

On the day of her virtual dance, the 17-year-old did her makeup and nurses painted her nails. She even posed in photos with her date, Andrew, at the Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Follow her road to recovery journey through Instagram. A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help her and her family with expenses.

SEE ALSO:

8-year-old amputee gets Iron Man-themed bionic arm

Virtual Beauty Boot Camp helps teens find inner beauty to boost confidence
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyutahdrunk drivingteenamputeecrashhomecoming
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 NYC neighborhoods see uptick in cases, city to ramp up testing
5 states added to Tri-State Travel Advisory quarantine list
MTA in peril as NYC subway crime rate spikes, ridership plummets
Vanessa Bryant suing Sheriff's Dept. over Kobe crash pics
Body found near Randall's Island, believed to be missing 5-year-old
COVID News: Tommy DeVito, founding member of the Four Seasons, dies
NJ music students turn parking deck into rehearsal space
Show More
Subway artist captures 'moment in history we've never seen before'
Bloomberg raises millions to help Florida felons vote
COVID Updates: US surpasses 200K coronavirus-related deaths
NJ giving away 72,000 doses of Narcan to combat drug overdoses
Here are 12 local Bed Bath & Beyond stores slated to close this year
More TOP STORIES News