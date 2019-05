New Jersey students hold benefit concert for custodian with family in Venezuela

EMBED >More News Videos New Jersey students held a concert to raise money for a custodian with family in Venezuela.

ORADELL, New Jersey (WABC) -- Some local students teamed up for an act of kindness by helping out those affected by the violence in Venezuela.Students at River Dell Regional High School in New Jersey held a benefit concert for one of their custodians, Evelin Lee.Her family lives in Venezuela so last week everyone came together and brought food and clothing, and raised more than $1600.She has been shipping the items overseas but it can take weeks if not months to get there.Students sent us a video talking about why this fundraiser was so important to them.If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our Be Kind campaign page ----------