be kind

New Jersey students hold benefit concert for custodian with family in Venezuela

EMBED <>More Videos

River Dell High School students held a fundraiser to help a school custodian.

By Eyewitness News
ORADELL, New Jersey (WABC) -- Some local students teamed up for an act of kindness by helping out those affected by the violence in Venezuela.

Students at River Dell Regional High School in New Jersey held a benefit concert for one of their custodians, Evelin Lee.

Her family lives in Venezuela so last week everyone came together and brought food and clothing, and raised more than $1600.

She has been shipping the items overseas but it can take weeks if not months to get there.

Students sent us a video talking about why this fundraiser was so important to them.
EMBED More News Videos

New Jersey students held a concert to raise money for a custodian with family in Venezuela.



If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our Be Kind campaign page.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybergen countyconcertfundraiserbe kind
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE KIND
Woman sells paintings of pets to help animals in need
Be Kind: 'Project Pound Ridge Cupid' brings happiness to community
Boy battling cancer surprised with dream trip to Prince's home
Man travels world giving high-fives after 9/11 tragedy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty NYPD officer dies in 2-car crash on Long Island
17-year-old charged with murder in NYC student's stabbing death
NYC's first Wegmans supermarket sets opening date
NYC resident with measles may have exposed others at 2 locations
Man wins 2nd NJ Lottery jackpot, this one worth $3 million
Remy Ma surrenders in assault case involving reality TV co-star
NYC becomes 1st major US city to make calls from jail free
Show More
No jail time for bus driver who raped girl, 14
Small plane makes emergency landing on Staten Island
Leader of foiled plot to bomb NYC subway system to be sentenced
How congestion pricing has impacted London ahead of NYC plan
LI woman gets 3 to 6 years for running over neighbor while drunk
More TOP STORIES News