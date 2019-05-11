Students raise money for 'Best Friend Dog and Animal Adoption,' local nonprofit organization

PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Kids in New Jersey went above and beyond for their local nonprofit animal adoption organization.
Students at Plainfield School wrote letters to local businesses to raise money for the organization, "Best Friend Dog and Animal Adoption".
Best Friend Dog and Animal Adoption is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving the lives of cats and dogs by giving them a place to live.
The kids have already raised hundreds of dollars.
They even got a special visit from the organization at school.
