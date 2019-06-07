NEW YORK (WABC) -- Some third graders in Brooklyn were being kind and writing letters at school this week.
They were called 'Love Letters to the Air'.
The students at PS 90 - The School for Environmental Studies and Community Wellness, gathered in the gym to write their letters on World Environment Day.
It was part of a project to promote positive change for the planet and help empower young people to influence policy solutions.
The letters are going to be presented to leaders at the United Nations Climate Summit in September.
If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our "Be Kind" campaign page.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Brooklyn 3rd-graders write letters to promote positive change for the planet
BE KIND
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News