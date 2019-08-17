Society

Study: 8 out of 10 people have cried at work

By Eyewitness News
Sometimes you just need a good cry.

And if those emotions hit you while you are at work - you are not alone.

A new study by the job search company 'Monster' says 8 out of 10 people have cried at work.

The reason for those tears? 45 percent of people say their bosses or co-workers made them cry.

About 20 percent said it was for personal reasons.

society
