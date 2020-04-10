coronavirus suffolk county

Coronavirus News: Suffolk County Girl Scouts deliver 36,000 boxes of cookies to essential workers

By
LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- The Girl Scouts of Suffolk County have donated 36,000 boxes of cookies to our front line heroes fighting the battle against the coronavirus.

The donations have been made to hospitals and essential businesses over the past two weeks.

The deliveries were made to more than 30 locations, including Huntington Hospital, East West Industries and Peconic Bay Medical Center.

Cookies were also delivered to various law enforcement offices including to officers at the Suffolk County jail.

The Girl Scouts have been pairing the cookie donations with thank you cards and homemade masks.

If you would like to send a box or boxes of cookies to our essential workers through the Suffolk County's Send Girl Scout Cookies to Essential Workers campaign, visit https://gssc68.wufoo.com/forms/qj58syu0py5ki2/
