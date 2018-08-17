SOCIETY

Staten Island supermarket that sold winning Powerball ticket donates $10K commission

NEW DORP, Staten Island (WABC) --
The Staten Island supermarket that sold last weekend's winning ticket for the $245 million Powerball jackpot is donating its commission to a local charity.

The Stop & Shop on Hylan Boulevard made $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

On Friday, the store manager presented a check for that amount to the head of Project Hospitality -- the borough's largest food pantry and soup kitchen.

"We will use this money for the services that people need to get off the streets, to get clean clothes, a shower and a hot meal for the night," the group's president Terry Troia said.

The lucky winner of the big jackpot prize has not yet been identified.

