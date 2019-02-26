A man celebrating his 102nd birthday says helping others is what keeps him active.Arthur Seidman was treated to a surprise birthday party Tuesday at North Shore University Hospital where he has volunteered for decades.Seidman has logged more than 15,000 hours as a volunteer since he retired in 1995."Being in this hospital is a labor of love," he said. "It's my 24th year and I'd like to continue as long as they let me."Volunteer coordinator Lisa Bryman said Seidman is great at comforting families."You feel touched when you speak to him," Bryman said.Seidman still drives himself to work from Great Neck and doesn't take any medication. So what's his secret?"Fast women and hard liquor," he joked.He also has a lady friend who is very fond of him."By making other people happy and contributing in a positive way to their lives makes him a better person and a very significant man, I call him King Arthur," Alice Weiss said."He's also taught us honesty and integrity by living it and you can't just tell children, you have to be that person, and that's what my brother and I saw our whole lives," his daughter Jane Krakauer said.He received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his service in World War II, but he's an inspiration to many for so many reasons."When I leave the hospital, I say to myself, 'I did something good for people today,'" Seidman said.----------