Kindergarteners surprise deaf custodian, sign 'Happy Birthday' song for him

It was a priceless surprise for a hearing-impaired school custodian in Tennessee on his 60th birthday.

TULLAHOMA, Tennessee --
A hearing-impaired school custodian was given a priceless surprise for his 60th birthday!

Kindergarteners at Hickerson Elementary School in Tullahoma, Tennessee, learned "Happy Birthday" in sign language and planned a surprise in their classroom.

Custodian James Anthony's jaw dropped when he realizes the students were signing for him.

The school posted the video to its Facebook page.

The school's principal says Anthony is beloved by students, who call him "Mr. James". He's worked at the school for 15 years.

A school nurse and a group of teachers taught the children how to sign the song.

Anthony said he was touched by the performance.

