As the couple tours Australia and other countries, the public is eager to congratulate them on their baby news, especially one little girl outside the Sydney Opera House.
"This is for your baby," the girl can be heard saying in a video as she hands the royal mom-to-be a stuffed koala.
Meghan squatted down to the level of two young fans as a woman told her that one of them has the same birthday as the duchess.
The Duke & Duchess of Sussex completed their visit to the Sydney Opera House with a walk along the Western Boardwalk where the public were able to catch a glimpse of the couple. Photography courtesy of Penny Bradfield/Auspic/DPS #royaltouraustralia #sydneyoperahouse pic.twitter.com/Njxr7fQfrN— Sydney Opera House (@SydOperaHouse) October 16, 2018
After Meghan received the gift, the couple said in unison, "That's so sweet."
"This is very nice, thank you," Meghan added.
In another video, Prince Harry said that he plans to give the toy a name.
"I'll think of something," he said.
“I’ll think of something” Harry says he’ll think about a name.... for the toy Koala he’s just been given and presumably names are on his mind anyway #royalbaby @itvnews #RoyalTourAustralia pic.twitter.com/n4aXs5fKgL— Rupert Evelyn (@rupertevelyn) October 16, 2018
The trip Down Under kicked off Tuesday, just a day after the couple announced that they are expecting their first child.
The baby is due in the spring of 2019. The pair got married on May 19, 2018.
Also on Tuesday, the couple watched a performance by the indigenous dance group Bangarra Dance Theatre and attended the opening of the Institute of Science & Learning at the Taronga Zoo, where they met koalas.
🐨 At @TarongaZoo The Duke and Duchess met Rubi — mother of one of the Zoo's latest additions, a joey named Harry! #RoyalVisitAustralia pic.twitter.com/48AqNTsdZH— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 16, 2018
On the 16-day tour, the couple will also visit Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.