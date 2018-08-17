Taco Bell devotee has 101st birthday party at restaurant

An Illinois woman's 101st birthday took place at what can be argued as the least exotic place around: her local Taco Bell.According to Ruth Parker, she chose her Carbondale, Illinois, fast food Mexican eatery for the big party after becoming a loyal customer.For 18 years, she visits the restaurant twice a week since workers were cordial to her after moving to town.On a rainy day, she was looking for a place to read her paper and drink her coffee."They said, 'Well, we don't serve coffee here,' but one of the help brought his coffee and said, 'We'll make you a cup,'" Parker said.From then on, the Taco Bell won a devotee who has actually spent every birthday since at the location.Parker is already a connoisseur of the menu, too."Right now I'm hooked on their Taco Fries. They are delicious!" she said.----------