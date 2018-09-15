CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Spanish-speaking worker fired after refusing to help English-speaking customers at Taco Bell in Florida

EMBED </>More Videos

A Spanish-speaking Taco Bell worker in Florida has been fired after video showed her refusing to serve some English-speaking customers.

HIALEAH, Florida --
A Spanish-speaking Taco Bell worker in Florida has been fired after video showed her refusing to serve some English-speaking customers.

Taco Bell Corp. told the Miami Herald Friday that a female employee seen in the viral video shot at a Hialeah store no longer works for the brand.

Alexandria Montgomery posted a Facebook video Thursday of her experience Wednesday night. The video shows Montgomery repeatedly trying to order as the drive-thru worker insists in Spanish that she doesn't understand English and asks Montgomery to move her vehicle for other customers. Montgomery asks why she can't just list the items as written on the menu. The worker responds, "No comprendo."

Census data shows 89 percent of Hialeah residents speak Spanish as their first or second language. Hialeah's just northwest of Miami.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyemploymenttaco bellu.s. & worldcaught on cameraFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
'Dolphin stampede' caught on video off Dana Point
Exclusive: Victim speaks after being attacked with bottles
VIDEO: E-cigarette explodes in man's pants
Half-naked woman apparently rings homes' doorbells
More caught on camera
SOCIETY
Man releases 130K pages of Air Force docs on UFOs
NYC to allow 'X' gender designation on birth certificates
Stand Up for Heroes: Get Your Tickets Starting September 13th!
Meeting between retired cop and teen who faced off in viral video
More Society
Top Stories
Mom of MS-13 victim struck, killed at daughter's memorial site
Florence Update: Storm produces 'catastrophic flooding'
Death toll climbs to 5 as Florence pushes through the Carolinas
Florence Live: Continuous coverage from ABC 11 in NC
Police: Fake Trump hate crime story leads to LI woman's arrest
Pedestrian struck, killed on FDR drive in Manhattan
Arrest made after bicyclist fatally struck on way home from work
NYC teacher accused of fatally striking pedestrian while drunk
Show More
Manafort plea deal begs key question: What does he know?
Man stabbed on Lower Manhattan subway platform
NYPD rescue crews in North Carolina to help Florence victims
Off-duty correction officer fatally shot at Queens intersection
Woman punched in the face, sexually assaulted in Chelsea
More News