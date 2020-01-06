Tad's Steaks shutters last outpost in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Tad's Steaks, the low-cost steakhouse known for selling beef at a discount is shuttering its last outpost in Times Square.Tad's opened its doors in 1960. It once had eight locations in New York and close to 30 across the country.The original price for a steak dinner was $1.09 when the chain started in 1957.A government filing cited economic troubles as the reason for closing.----------