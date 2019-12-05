Society

95-foot-tall indoor Christmas tree proves that everything is bigger in Texas

DALLAS, Texas -- Everything is bigger in Texas -- including its Christmas trees!

Inside the Galleria Dallas, a Christmas tree stands at 95 feet tall, making it the tallest in the nation, according to AccuWeather.

The artificial tree, which weighs five tons and holds nearly 500,000 LED lights, attracts more than seven million visitors each holiday season, said Holly Quartaro, a fashion stylist at the Galleria.

It's also surrounded by a gigantic ice-skating rink.

"More skaters skate around this tree than skate around that famous one in Rockefeller Center each holiday," she said.

An indoor Christmas makes sense for Texas, Quartaro said, as visitors can escape both the cold and the heat.

"We're in Texas, so it changes all the time," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydallastexasholidaychristmas treeaccuweather
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amtrak worker killed, 2 others hurt in accident near NYC railyard
Amber Alert issued for missing toddler after mom killed in home
LI officials call for investigation into arrest caught on video
Target's gift card sale is back! Here's when you can save
Video: Accused shoplifters brawl in street with Barneys workers
Details of TWU, MTA contract deal that avoids potential strike
Bronx DA says her office is ready for bail, judicial reforms
Show More
LI officials warn residents about donation bin scams
House Speaker Pelosi rebukes reporter: 'Don't mess with me'
Woman shot in chest through kitchen window in Brooklyn
AccuWeather: Gusty and cold
Trump asks Supreme Court to block financial records subpoena
More TOP STORIES News