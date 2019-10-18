Society

Tamron Hall, Sandra Bookman host launch of children's book, 'Following in Her Father's Footsteps'

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A special celebration of women was held at the studios of WABC-TV Thursday night.

Talk show host Tamron Hall and Eyewitness News anchor Sandra Bookman hosted the launch of a new children's book.

Called 'Following In Her Father's Footsteps', it looks at the accomplishments of women, and how they were inspired by their father figures.

The book for children ages 8-12 celebrates 32 women of all ages accomplished in media, music, business, politics, film, fashion, activism, philanthropy, and sports.

It was conceived by Andrea Cooper Andrews, daughter of the late Andrew Wells Cooper -- the founder and publisher of a Brooklyn-based black newspaper, The City Sun.

Money raised will support St. Francis College in Brooklyn.

