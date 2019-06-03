Society

Teacher adopts 7th grader in need of kidney transplant

AURORA, Colorado -- A 7th grader is one step closer to getting a kidney transplant thanks to his teacher.

He's given the boy a home so that he can be added to the transplant list.

Damien was diagnosed with a disease called focal segmental glomerulosclerosis that's taken a toll on his organs, leaving him in need of a kidney transplant.

Damien and his math teacher Finn Lanning met at the start of the school year. Within weeks the 13-year-old was being pulled from school to live in a hospital because another foster family couldn't care for him.

"Over the course of the years, I ended up in foster homes because of my medical needs," explained Damien.

Lanning went on to explain that, "When you're living in the hospital, you're not able to be on the transplant list because folks who don't have stable housing are considered high risk for their organ to not work."

Damien is anxiously awaiting the call about a new kidney.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoloradotransplantteacherstudents
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Estranged husband, girlfriend arrested in case of missing mom
AccuWeather: Breezy and sunny
Governors Ball evacuated due to severe weather
Fireworks accident turns deadly in Newark
Correction officer arrested for DWI, refuses to take breathalyzer
Man found fatally stabbed in family's LI home
Special mass celebrated Sunday in honor of Puerto Rico
Show More
Snapchat, other services affected by network congestion
Dwyane Wade surprises graduates at Stoneman Douglas high school
Annual Celebrate Israel Parade marches up 5th Avenue
Must-read stories from the weekend
78-year-old woman raped inside home in Queens
More TOP STORIES News