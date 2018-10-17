SOCIETY

Teammates help student with special needs score his first touchdown

EMBED </>More Videos

Teammates helped Gavin Lambert achieve something he never thought he could.

Eyewitness News
TAMPA, Florida (WABC) --
A student in Florida with special needs got a chance to achieve success on the football field, with a helping hand from his teammates.

Gavin Lambert has a neuromuscular disorder that is robbing him of his ability to walk, talk, see and hear.

He never thought he would be able to score a touchdown, but his teammates in Tampa helped him cross the goal line.

His friendship with the entire football team started at the beginning of the school year, when the other players decided to welcome him onto the roster.

"All of these kids that are standing here, they didn't have to do this," said Gavin. "They didn't have to, they wanted to and they did that because they felt bad that I couldn't do what they're doing right now."

Gavin says he's also a big basketball fan, and hopes to join the basketball team once he gets into high school.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyspecial needs childrenhigh school football
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Here and Now: R&B singer Nicci Gilbert
Woman reunited with Good Samaritan who saved her at store
Woman who blocked black man from building speaks out
Mom spanks teen son with belt after he took off in her BMW
More Society
Top Stories
Rikers video shows possible contraband handoff in child's pants
Woman followed home, sexually assaulted in New Jersey
Firefighter hurt when truck jumps curb, hits vehicles in Brooklyn
Mom spanks teen son with belt after he took off in her BMW
Woman who blocked black man from building speaks out
NYC wants to end parking ticket break for delivery trucks
76-year-old man hit by train after falling on subway tracks
Boy electrocuted after climbing over fence to get football
Show More
DA: Weinstein detective told accuser to delete info from phone
2 lawsuits accuse LI diocese of turning blind eye to sex abuse
Grandmother charged after toddler stabbed, found in oven
Big Bird puppeteer leaving 'Sesame Street' after 50 years
Video: Off-duty Chicago cop shoots unarmed disabled teen
More News