SOCIETY

Teen finds purpose while helping to revitalize New York Harbor

EMBED </>More Videos

Amy Freeze reports on a summer intern welding cages to house oysters.

GOVERNORS ISLAND, New York (WABC) --
A remarkable project is underway on Governors Island to help revitalize both New York Harbor and a young man's future.

Omar Robinson, a local trade student who almost quit school, is now working as a summer intern to weld cages to house oysters.

Robinson, 18, found himself falling behind in school until he found his place at Judith S. Kaye High School District 79.

Students there learn trade half the time and work toward their high school equivalency for the other half.

Robinson's internship has him traveling from Throggs Neck to Governors Island every day where he is part of the Billion Dollar Oyster Project.

The once-disappearing oysters are returning to a healthy, restored New York Harbor where they act as vacuum cleaners to help keep the water clean.

Robinson's internship was made possible by Clarke Dennis of the Billion Dollar Oyster Project.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societynew york harborinternshipGovernors IslandNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Young officer delivers 3rd baby of his career
South Jersey woman celebrates 103rd birthday
Mom brings new meaning to 'cover up' in viral breastfeeding photo
Plan for rezoning in Inwood approved despite protests
More Society
Top Stories
Missing Brooklyn siblings found safe in Midtown Manhattan
Suspect arrested after punch in Queens that left Florida man dead
MUGSHOTS: 22 arrested in Queens drug bust
NYPD officer suspected in Nashville home break-in
Pregnant woman, 2 kids rescued from Brooklyn fire
Woman accused of teaching nursing without nursing license
Dad at center of viral overdose photo thanks God he's alive
Going, going, gone! 75 goats, sheep escape NJ auction
Show More
Melania Trump's parents are sworn in as US citizens in NYC
VIDEO: Teen pushed off 30-foot bridge in Washington
CVS recalls nasal mist due to microbiological contamination
3 children of NYC imam among those arrested at New Mexico compound
Puerto Rico cites Maria death toll of 1,427 in damage report
More News