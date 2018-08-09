GOVERNORS ISLAND, New York (WABC) --A remarkable project is underway on Governors Island to help revitalize both New York Harbor and a young man's future.
Omar Robinson, a local trade student who almost quit school, is now working as a summer intern to weld cages to house oysters.
Robinson, 18, found himself falling behind in school until he found his place at Judith S. Kaye High School District 79.
Students there learn trade half the time and work toward their high school equivalency for the other half.
Robinson's internship has him traveling from Throggs Neck to Governors Island every day where he is part of the Billion Dollar Oyster Project.
The once-disappearing oysters are returning to a healthy, restored New York Harbor where they act as vacuum cleaners to help keep the water clean.
Robinson's internship was made possible by Clarke Dennis of the Billion Dollar Oyster Project.
