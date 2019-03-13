Society

Teen selected as featured artist at Queens exhibit for Women's History Month

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- A high school senior at Lawrence Woodmere Academy in Hempstead, New York, is getting some recognition for her art.

The Langston Hughes Library and Cultural Center in Queens selected Jamila Thompson to be the featured artist at the library for Women's History Month.

The library and cultural center has a second-story exhibit that regularly features various artists in the hopes of promoting arts appreciation in the community.

Organizers said Jamila Thompson, 17, is the youngest person to be selected as the exhibit's featured artist.

Thompson's work explores people and cultures with a particular emphasis on women and African culture.

"Art doesn't have just one distinct meaning," Thompson said. "It can mean anything to anyone and that is really inspiring to me. It's made me more creative, thoughtful, and expressive, and more comfortable with myself actually."

Thompson's work will be on display through the end of March.

The library is located at 10001 Northern Boulevard in Queens and is open to the public six days a week.

The library hours Monday and Wednesday are 10 a.m. -8 p.m., Tuesday 1 p.m. -6 p.m., Thursday 1 p.m. -8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

