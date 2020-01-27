Texas 3rd grader snags $1K after winning national colossal cabbage contest

WILLIS, Texas -- A Texas third grader has some big bragging rights, and she has the green thumb to prove it!
Braylen Davidson was among the one million third graders who participated in the National Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program in hopes of winning Best in State.
Well, she pulled it off!
On top of taking home the top prize in Texas, Davidson will receive a savings bond worth $1,000 toward her education.
Bonnie Plants says growing a colossal cabbage may sound like a daunting task for young kids but f it's actuall
Steps include giving plants at least six hours of full sunlight or more, if possible, and making sure cabbages have plenty of space, up to three feet on each side to spread out.
The program is free to any third-grade classroom in the 48 contiguous states.
Head over to Bonnie Plants website for a list of gardening tips and recipes.
