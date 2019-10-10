Texas hotel known for lurking spirits to open its doors for free

The Haunted Magnolia Hotel in Seguin, Texas, is open for overnight stays. Muster up your courage now.
Hotel owners Jim and Erin Ghedi take reservations via their website. Accommodations include a fully restored suite, complete with two bedrooms, a living room, non-cooking kitchen and a full bath with a walk-in shower.
As you prepare to party among the poltergeists, you might like a sampling of the place. A free open house is planned on Saturday, October 26, according to the hotel's website.
The overnight stays are available to guests after six long years of renovations to the south section suite on the second floor of the hotel, which has been around since the 1800s.
The Ghedis took over in 2013. They explain on their website that during the restoration, the hotel "exploded with paranormal activity causing the loss of contractors and bringing the restoration to a halt." But no spirits were going to stop that show.
The Ghedis said it took the help of a well-known Texas psychic to identify the spirits.
Now the hotel, and any existing spirits moving around, are ready to accept you.
But be warned. The website says up front that some of its offerings, like the haunted ghost tours, are not for the faint of heart.
Schedule your tour and look out for when you can reserve your spot on an overnight stay on the Haunted Magnolia Hotel website.
