Text alerts launched for WorldPrideNYC events around the city

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With Pride Month well underway, there is now an easy way to keep up with all of the WorldPride NYC events happening all around New York City.The NYC Emergency Management Department announced Wednesday that people can now opt-in to text alerts through Notify NYC to stay up to date on events.All you need to do to sign up is textto"As we celebrate WorldPride here in New York City, we want New Yorkers and visitors to stay informed. With a simple text, Notify NYC's short code enhances our communication with the public and provides the information they need, the way they want it," NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito said.In addition to informing people about events happening, the text alerts will provide information on any weather or traffic alerts involving those events.