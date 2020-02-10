Society

Thanks for watching Here and Now

Related topics:
societyhere and now
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD lieutenant shot in ambush released, suspect in court
Who is NYPD shooting suspect Robert Williams?
Vanessa Bryant opens up about death of Kobe, Gianna
Inmates graduate alongside the puppies they trained
Ban on broker fees on hold for now, judge rules
Bricks litter sidewalk after facade collapses in Manhattan
The Backstreet Boys bringing world tour back to tri-state area
Show More
Delta Airlines helps reunite girl with 'daddy doll'
Man robs 11-year-old boy, hits him with cane in Brooklyn
Tensions between police unions, NYC high after 2 cop attacks
Democrats make final push in New Hampshire
'Parasite' wins 4 Oscars, including best picture
More TOP STORIES News