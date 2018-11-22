THANKSGIVING

Thanksgiving tradition serves hundreds of families in the Bronx

Marcus Solis has more from the Belmont section of the Bronx.

BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
There are a number of organizations that help make sure families who need a little help get to enjoy a hot meal on Thanksgiving.

In the Belmont section of the Bronx, one group's outreach effort began many years ago - and it started with just two families.

It's a Thanksgiving tradition now in its 25th year.

In 1975, while living in Puerto Rico, Iris Garcia made a promise to God as she struggled to feed her kids during one difficult Thanksgiving.

Now, Iris and her family do the cooking and the organizing, and her former employers foot the bill.

The Mt. Carmel Pharmacy, owned by the Paganelli family, sponsors the dinner.

The event has grown over the years. That first year, maybe 50 families were fed. Today that number has grown to more than 1200.

Everyone we spoke with agreed what a blessing this event has been for everyone involved.

