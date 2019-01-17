The 4 best action movies screening around New Rochelle this week

Here are the best action films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension, joining others from across the "Spider-Verse."
With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Dec. 14. Per the site's critical consensus, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action."
Regal New Roc Stadium 18 IMAX & RPX (33 Le Count Place) through Thursday, Jan. 24.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a 92 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 21. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
Regal New Roc Stadium 18 IMAX & RPX (33 Le Count Place) through Thursday, Jan. 24.
Aquaman
Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world.
With a 64 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch. According to the site's critical consensus, "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up a CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."
Regal New Roc Stadium 18 IMAX & RPX (33 Le Count Place) through Thursday, Jan. 24.
Simmba
A corrupt police officer enjoys all the perks of being an immoral and unethical police officer until an event transforms his life completely and forces him to choose the righteous path.
With a 60 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 44 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Simmba" is well worth a watch.
Regal New Roc Stadium 18 IMAX & RPX (33 Le Count Place) through Wednesday, Jan. 23.