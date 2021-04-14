abc13 plus brenham

Texas Bluebonnets 101: Where to find the best spots for the state flower!

By Chris Graczyk
EMBED <>More Videos

The best spots to find bluebonnets!

BRENHAM, Texas -- Bluebonnets are so known for their beauty, they're recognized around the world as the state flower of Texas.

And Brenham is one of the best spots in the state to find the flowers every spring.

Families are sharing their favorite spots to take photos, the history of the annual tradition, and what the beautiful blooms mean to the community.

If you want to learn more about Brenham bluebonnets, check out Brenham's Wildflower Watch with status updates around the area!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybrenhamhoustontexasgardeningabc13 plusweatherabc13 plus brenhamktrkforecastlocalish
ABC13 PLUS BRENHAM
Couple's journey from working 9 to 5 to life on a farm
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Restaurant accused of racial double standard with dress code
Connecticut man found dead after standoff with police
What the J&J vaccine suspension means for you
'Just the greatest': Wife mourns husband killed in freak accident
The Countdown: J&J vaccine paused; Biden to withdraw troops from Afghanistan
Officer who shot Daunte Wright, Brooklyn Center police chief resign
COVID death certificate issue could affect burial reimbursement
Show More
Guide dogs give blind, visually impaired students newfound freedom
Eli Manning, Giants help posthumously grant NJ girl's Make-A-Wish
Officer who shot Jacob Blake has returned to duty, chief says
J&J vaccine pause shouldn't stop people from being vaccinated: Doctor
NJ police arrest man barricaded in car, claimed to be armed: Officials
More TOP STORIES News