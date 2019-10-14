The effort to diversify New Jersey schools continues
New York, NY -- The 1954 landmark supreme court decision, Brown vs. Board of Education may have declared racial segregation in public schools unconstitutional, but sixty years later, most public schools across the country are still racially imbalanced and unequal. In an effort to diversify Maplewood and West Orange New Jersey schools, the district has put forth a proposal that includes the elimination of guaranteed seats in neighborhood schools and a new busing plan.
