Hollis, Queens (WABC) -- On Oct. 30, 2002, Jam Master Jay, the D.J. for the rap group Run DMC, was killed in his studio in Hollis, Queens.His death remained one of New York's biggest cold cases for nearly two decades, until Aug. 17, 2020, when two men were indicted in the deadly shooting of the 37-year-old rap legend.This is how WABC-TV brought you the story on Oct. 30 and 31, 2002.