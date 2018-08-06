The top 5 arts events in NYC this weekend

Our good friends at Eventbite, Goldstar and Groupon tipped us off on the top five visual and performing arts events coming up for locals of all ages. You can dive deep inside the mind of an illusionist; get whisked away by an award-winning Afro-Cuban "Midsummer Night's Dream;" draw, paint and sculpt fresh creations as a family, and much more.
Scroll on down for a full rundown. Then, be sure to pop by Eventbite, Goldstar and Groupon -- three of the Internet's most comprehensive sources for the hottest local to-do's and discounts -- to discover even more enticing activities for the weekend to come.
---
See/Saw NY: An Immersion into a Magician's Mind
First up: Get up close and personal with illusionist Siegfried Tieber at an interactive evening of sleight of hand.
Following a sold-out run in Los Angeles, Tieber is prepared to astound guests with his card-conjuring abilities. And like an open book, he'll answer questions and share the philosophy behind his unique form of card magic throughout the show.
Use the link below to grab seats on Eventbrite before they vanish.
When: Friday, August 10, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Family Open Studio at Eckford Street Studio
Young families can spend Saturday morning drawing, painting, sculpting or collaging at Eckford Street Studio. Every Saturday morning, the community art space prepares a new project for children, ages 1 to 5, and their parents to enjoy. Families can drop in any time and stay as long as they'd like throughout the two-hour workshop, and teaching artists are always on hand to assist with materials, lend creative ideas and play along.
Secure a spot for your family via Groupon with the link below.
When: Saturday, August 11, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
'Sueno': A Latin Take on Shakespeare's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'
Get lost in an Afro-Caribbean "Midsummer Night's Dream" this Saturday night at La Plaza @ The Clemente.
In English, Teatro SEA is set to perform its multi award-winning take on the Shakespearean classic -- which features a diverse cast of actors, including singers, musicians, dancers, puppeteers, 50 carnival puppets, stilt walkers, and "vejigantes" and "cabezudos," giant folkloric characters typically used in festival celebrations. Expect an explosion of color, culture and music throughout the show.
This free, family-focused performance is sponsored by the NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment Office, NYC Council Member Margaret Chin and NYC Council Member Carlina Rivera.
Click below to register via Eventbrite.
When: Saturday, August 11, 8-9 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sueno-a-latino-take-on-shakespeares-a-midsummer-nights-dream-tickets-46728273524?aff=ebdihlhoodline
The Living Arts Festival
This Sunday afternoon, head out to the East Village to take part in an art and music festival showcasing the talents of both novice and experienced local artists.
Hosted by The Living Gallery Outpost in honor of its first anniversary, the festival will feature a bring-your-own art exhibition -- where the artists will take home 100 percent of their sales, a handful of live musical performances and an open mic session.
Use the link below to RSVP via Eventbrite.
When: Sunday, August 12, 1-6 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-living-arts-festival-tickets-47836438074?aff=ebdihlhoodline
'That Chemistry Show' at The Playroom Theater
Last but certainly not least, catch a stage show full of mind-blowing science experiments at The Playroom Theater this Sunday. Mad scientist Borislaw Bilash will take families on zany tour through the wild world of science. You'll see a candle move water, a fire-less firefly, weaponized sugar and more natural phenomenons that are far from magical.
Even better: Goldstar is currently slinging tickets for nearly half-off the regular general admission price. Use the link below to score discounted seats before they evaporate.
When: Sunday, August 12, noon
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal.
https://www.goldstar.com/events/new-york-ny/that-chemistry-show-tickets-1
Now that you're all set with artsy to-do's, hop over to Eventbite, Goldstar and Groupon for even more ideas to fill your coming weekend. From exclusive parties to community festivals, they've got it all.