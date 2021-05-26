Society

'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' author, illustrator Eric Carle dies at 91

EMBED <>More Videos

Notable celebrities who have recently died

Beloved artist, illustrator and writer Eric Carle has died at the age of 91.

Carle's family announced Wednesday that he died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Sunday at his summer studio in Northampton, Massachusetts.

Carle, best known for "The Very Hungry Caterpillar," envisioned stories in over 70 children's books.

The books he created across more than six decades have sold over 170 million copies and include the other timeless classics such as "Do You Want to Be My Friend?" (1971), "The Grouchy Ladybug" (1977), "Papa, Please Get the Moon for Me" (1986), "'Slowly, Slowly, Slowly,' said the Sloth" (2002), "The Very Clumsy Cricket" (2017), and so many more.

Bright collage images, imaginative stories, and little details made Carle's illustrations uniquely playful.

Aside from his illustrations, he is also known for his other fine art works including collage, painting, works on paper and fabric and sculpture.

His family said he was a true artist until the end and created drawings as recently as this spring.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybookscelebrity deathsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Storm warnings, watches issued
Vaccine incentive: Young adults eligible for full scholarship to NY schools
8 killed in Silicon Valley railyard shooting, shooter dead
Inspiring essay about stuffed animal helps teen get into 20 schools
Here's how one county is trying to stop drunk driving
Race tightens among top candidates for NYC mayor
To operate at 100% capacity or not? Cuomo offers option for NY venues
Show More
Family pleads for information in loved one's 2018 murder on park bench
Disneyland to allow out-of-state visitors starting June 15
Congressman, patients fight for right to take experimental ALS drugs
Broadway star co-authors children's book to inspire people with disabilities
NYPD to tell MTA where officers are being deployed in subways
More TOP STORIES News