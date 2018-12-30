SOCIETY

These are the must-read stories from the weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A driver was arrested following a horrific accident that left a woman dead in Tribeca. On Long Island, three people were injured when fire swept through a New Hyde Park house Sunday morning. And with time winding down on 2018, the confetti was being tested for the annual New Year's Eve bash in Times Square.

Here's a look at the must-read stories from the weekend.

1 dead, 1 under arrest in Manhattan multi-car crash

One person was killed, another was arrested, and two suffered minor injuries in a multi-car crash in Manhattan Saturday morning that flipped one vehicle, which then burst into flames.

Naveen Dhaliwal has more on the crash in TriBeCa.

Woman, granddaughter killed when fire tears through LI house

A 68-year-old woman and her 4-year-old granddaughter died early Sunday in a fire in New Hyde Park, but a 10-year-old boy escaped by jumping out a window.
Naveen Dhaliwal has the details from New Hyde Park.


Driver plunges to death after going through fence onto Metro North property

Police were investigating a deadly accident in Westchester County after a driver fell 25 feet off an overpass. Officials say the driver turned into oncoming traffic in Mount Vernon, somehow missing pedestrians on the sidewalk, and then plunged to his death.

CeFaan Kim has the details from Mount Vernon.


Times Square confetti tested for 'overall fluttering,' 'confettability'

It takes a lot to throw the nation's biggest party - 3,000 pounds of confetti. And for the big night on New Year's Eve, it was all being tested for 'overall fluttering'.

CeFaan Kim has more from Times Square.


Good Samaritans jump in water to save dog floating on debris

A dog who wandered away from his home in Suffolk County and nearly drowned was rescued, thanks to Good Samaritans and police.

Sandra Bookman has the story.



