These are the must-read stories from the weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A suspect was arrested after a man was brutally beaten at a New York City Housing Authority building in an attack streamed on Facebook Live. An NFL linebacker ran into some off the field trouble at a police precinct in Queens. And environmental protesters took their message about climate change to an iconic statue in Rockefeller Center.

Here's a look at the must-read stories from the weekend.

Suspect in Brooklyn beating streamed on Facebook Live turns himself in

Police said 31-year-old Lytee Knox Hundley surrendered Sunday morning after an out-of-control verbal argument turned violent at a NYCHA building in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

NYPD greeted by stolen dog during door knock at suspect's home

NYPD officers investigating burglaries in Brooklyn were unexpectedly greeted by a stolen Golden Retriever after they knocked on a suspect's door.
NFL linebacker charged with attacking NYPD sergeant

Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Bates was charged Saturday with attacking an NYPD sergeant in Queens after he allegedly refused to pay $32 for his taxi ride.

Protesters climb gold statue at Rockefeller Center, 9 arrested

Nine protesters were arrested in Rockefeller Center while trying to draw attention to the issue of climate change. They made their way onto the ice, and one of them climbed the golden statue and held up a banner.
Caught on camera: Man clings to moving SUV during road rage incident

State police say they were called to the Massachusetts Turnpike because a man was clinging to the hood of a moving SUV in an apparent road rage episode, some of which was caught on video .

----------
