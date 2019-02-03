SOCIETY

These are the must-read stories from the weekend

(Jordan Costa/Twitter)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn was the scene of protests throughout the weekend after inmates went without heat and electricity for a week. Power was restored Sunday night.

Police were searching for the attacker who fatally stabbed a pregnant woman inside a building in Queens. And the cost of a ride for taxis and other for-hire vehicles went up under the new congestion pricing surcharges.

Here's a look at the must-read stories from the weekend.
Angry protesters confront correction officers at Brooklyn detention center

See the moment power was restored at the Metropolitan Detention Center

EMBED More News Videos

See the moment the lights came on at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

NYC congestion pricing brings higher fares for taxis, Ubers

Fares for some New York City taxis and ride shares became more expensive as the city rolled out its first phase of congestion pricing, a controversial new policy that taxes for-hire vehicles in order to fund the mass transit system.

EMBED More News Videos

New York rolled out its first phase of congestion pricing, a controversial new policy that taxes for-hire vehicles in order to fund the city's mass transit system.

Massive fire speads to several homes in Bayonne

Firefighters battled a massive five-alarm fire that spread to several buildings in Bayonne, New Jersey Saturday. Smoke from the blaze on Andrew Street could be seen billowing throughout the city.

EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim has the latest developments.


Pregnant woman fatally stabbed in vestibule of Queens building

Police responding to a 911 call early Sunday morning found 35-year-old Jennifer Irigoyen with stab wounds to her neck and torso inside a building on Myrtle Avenue in Ridgewood, Queens.

EMBED More News Videos

Police are searching for the attacker who killed a woman in Queens.

Virginia governor says he wasn't in racist photo, won't resign
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfacebook livebeatingNYCHAprotestclimate changenflDetroit Lionsdog
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Bill Ritter on WABC-TV's Be Kind campaign
Elizabeth Meaders owns the largest Black History collection in her home
Navy pilot remembered in first all-female flyover during funeral
Brooklyn school launches kindness challenge to inspire students
More Society
Top Stories
Man fatally shot at Queens subway station after dispute
Power restored at Brooklyn federal jail, staff working to restore facility to normal operations
Rapper 21 Savage in federal immigration custody in Georgia
Pregnant woman stabbed to death in Queens building vestibule
Maroon 5 headlines Super Bowl 2019 halftime show
1 killed, 1 injured when car overturns on Belt Parkway
Police arrest sex offender accused of running off with Bronx teen
Patriots and Rams set to square off in the Super Bowl
Show More
'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett returns to stage after attack
Dozens displaced by apartment building fire in the Bronx
Suspect in 2009 murder who fled NYC to Australia arrested
Flight canceled after taking off and returning to airport 3 times
Virginia Governor says he wasn't in racist photo, won't resign
More News