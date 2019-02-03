These are the must-read stories from the weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5119471" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> See the moment the lights came on at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

The Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn was the scene of protests throughout the weekend after inmates went without heat and electricity for a week. Power was restored Sunday night.Police were searching for the attacker who fatally stabbed a pregnant woman inside a building in Queens. And the cost of a ride for taxis and other for-hire vehicles went up under the new congestion pricing surcharges.Here's a look at the must-read stories from the weekend.See the moment power was restored at the Metropolitan Detention CenterFares for some New York City taxis and ride shares became more expensive as the city rolled out its first phase of congestion pricing, a controversial new policy that taxes for-hire vehicles in order to fund the mass transit system.Firefighters battled a massive five-alarm fire that spread to several buildings in Bayonne, New Jersey Saturday. Smoke from the blaze on Andrew Street could be seen billowing throughout the city.Police responding to a 911 call early Sunday morning found 35-year-old Jennifer Irigoyen with stab wounds to her neck and torso inside a building on Myrtle Avenue in Ridgewood, Queens.