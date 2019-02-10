These are the must-read stories from the weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5131260" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kemberly Richardson has the details from Middle Island.

A horrific head-on crash following a police chase left three people dead on Long Island. A young girl died in a tragic accident in the Bronx. And one woman had a quite a beef with a Bronx restaurant, going on a rampage over a beef patty.Here's a look at the must-read stories from the weekend.Police say a teenager driving a stolen car slammed into another vehicle on Route 25 in Middle Island Saturday night, killing a passenger in his car as well as a 74-year-old man and his 71-year-old wife in the other vehicle.Helena Flores fell from the fourth floor window shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday at 685 East 140th Street in Mott Haven. Flores fell in the back of the building and landed in a parking lot.Police released video showing the enraged and 'hangry' woman smashing the restaurant's windows with a bat. The owner of the store says it cost almost $2,000 to repair the glass windows, and that they are still picking up shattered glass weeks later.Police said the bus was T-boned by a minivan Saturday morning and then crashed into three parked cars on Claremont Parkway and Fulton Avenue in the Claremont section.Community groups in Queens rallied Saturday against Amazon's potential move to the borough, after sources told Eyewitness News the tech giant was reconsidering plans to open a second headquarters in Long Island City.