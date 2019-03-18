These are the must-read stories from the weekend

Society

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police took a man into custody in the killing of a reputed mob boss on Staten Island. A Long Island mother was forced to drop an infant from the balcony during a fire on Long Island. And the streets of Manhattan turned into a sea of green for the annual St. Patrick's Day parade.

Here's a look at the must-read stories from the weekend.


Man in custody for death of Gambino crime family boss

The NYPD said 24-year-old Anthony Comello was arrested Saturday in the death of Francesco Cali on Wednesday in front of his Staten Island home.

Irish pride on display at the NYC St. Patrick's Day parade

New York City hosted its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, bringing together tens of thousands of marchers in one of the largest American celebrations of Irish heritage.

Mother drops baby from balcony of burning Long Island building

Police say the mother dropped her infant from a second-floor balcony into the arms of a bystander below, before jumping to the ground herself to escape an apartment building fire in Ronkonkoma.

4 sought in stabbing of man in Brooklyn bodega

The NYPD released video from an assault inside a Coney Island bodega in which an innocent bystander was stabbed while customers dove behind the counter to avoid the confrontation.

Joe Biden's verbal slip about campaign draws Democrats' cheers

In a speech in Delaware, the former vice president boasted Saturday that he has "the most progressive record of anybody running," even though Biden hasn't announced whether he will launch a third run for the White House.

