These stores will be open on New Year's Eve

Academy Sports + Outdoors -New Year's Eve: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. / New Year's Day: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Costco - New Year's Eve: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. / New Year's Day: Closed

Hobby Lobby - New Year's Eve: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. / New Year's Day: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

JCPenney - New Year's Eve: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. / New Year's Day: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Macy's - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. / New Year's Day: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Party City - New Year's Eve: Opening hours vary, some stores close at 8 p.m. / New Year's Day: closed

Walgreens - New Year's Eve: regular hours / New Year's Day: regular hours

As we get ready to ring in the new year, here are the stores that will be open for any shopping you need to do on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day.Before you go, make sure you check with your local stores as some hours may vary.