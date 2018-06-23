BIZARRE

This Week in Weird: Dangerous hot dogs, forehead tattoos, obese cats

Phillies fan injured by Phanatic's flying hot dog

Phillies fan injured by Phanatic's flying hot dog. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 4pm on June 20, 2018.

By Alex Meier
NEW YORK (WABC) --
From a Phillies fan getting injured by Phanatic's flying hot dog to a man with gun tattooed on his forehead, these are the strangest, oddest, most bizarre stories to cross the news wires this week.

1. Phillies fan injured by Phanatic's flying hot dog
Phillies fan injured by Phanatic's flying hot dog. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 4pm on June 20, 2018.


Kathy McVay was at the Phillies-Cardinals game at Citizens Bank Park Monday night, seated behind home plate when the Phanatic rolled out onto the field with his hot dog launcher -- and one headed straight for her head.

2. Man with gun tattooed on forehead charged with illegally possessing gun
Man with gun tattoo charged with possessing a gun illegally. (Greenville Police Department)


A man with a gun tattooed on his forehead has been charged with -- wait for it --- illegally possessing a firearm.

3. Woman adopts 29-pound cat named Chubbs
Discovered roaming the streets of Altadena last week, the 29-pound Himalayan cat nicknamed "Chubbs" has found a new home.


Discovered roaming the streets last week, the 29-pound Himalayan mix nicknamed "Chubbs" garnered interest far and wide -- well, mostly wide -- after the Pasadena Humane Society put him up for adoption.

4. Dog mayor retires after 4 years in office
After four years as the top elected official of a small town in Minnesota, a four-legged mayor has decided he's getting a bit long in the tooth and is not seeking reelection.


After four years as the top elected official of a small town in Minnesota, a four-legged mayor has decided he's getting a bit long in the tooth and is not seeking re-election.

5. Man's finger cut off by sword during fight over parking spot in New Jersey


A fight over a parking spot in New Jersey turned violent when a man had one of his fingers cut off by a sword.

