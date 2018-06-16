EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3605001" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> She allegedly used hairspray and a lighter in the Bronx.

From a 500-acre fire caused by feces to a woman attacking a security guard with hairspray, these are the strangest, oddest, most bizarre stories to cross the news wires this week.Police say a Bronx woman tried to light a security guard on fire by spraying a security guard with hairspray when she was allegedly caught shoplifting in the Bronx.Campers burning feces started a 500-acre fire in a canyon near Carson City, Nevada, according to local officials.A Canadian college student has won a lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend, who apparently sabotaged his music career in a bid to stay together.You've heard the old expression, "you break it, you buy it." But little did one family in Kansas know that the rule applied to valuable artwork at the local community center.Unsuspecting campers happened upon a huge alligator crossing the road with its next meal, a large fish.Sonic has introduced a pickle-flavored version of its summer staple in 3,500 locations around the country. Dubbed the Pickle Juice Slush, the bright-green drink will be available for a limited time.----------