'Say Her Name' - Thousands gather in Brooklyn to remember Black women lost to police violence

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Candles were lit as many gathered in Prospect Park to remember the names of Black women lost to police violence - including Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old shot by police in her Kentucky home this past March. On Friday, that officer was fired from the force.On Friday, African-American women lined up, demanding equality and change. After weeks of Black Lives Matter protests across the country, the momentum is still strong. The focus was now on women, men, and so many others.While there has been so much work done - there is still so much work to be done as we move forward to find that new way of life.