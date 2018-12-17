SOCIETY

Three theater events in New York City this week | Hoodline

Westside Theatre. | Photo: Tina C./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in New York City this week, from live interviews to holiday musicals.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

"The Other Josh Cohen"





"The New Josh Cohen" is a pop-rock musical the New York Times called "pure fun," about the titular everyman finding his way after a string of bad luck. Watch as Josh navigates a tortured love life and being robbed of everything but a Neil Diamond CD.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m.
Where: The Westside Theatre - Downstairs Theatre, 407 W. 43rd St.
Price: $39
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

An Interview with Laura Donnelly





Laura Donnelly plays Caitlin Carney in "The Ferryman," a play about family traditions and an unexpected visitor. She is giving an interview at the Build TV studio in front of a live audience about her performance; moderators and audience members both will ask questions.

When: Thursday, Dec. 20, 11-11:30 a.m.

Build Studio, 692 Broadway
Where:Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"Angelina Ballerina: Very Merry Holiday The Musical"





"Angelina Ballerina: Very Merry Holiday The Musical" is a holiday-themed musical adaptation created from the popular children's book series about a ballet-dancing mouse. In the kid-friendly play, Angelina and her friends must work together to save their Christmas pageant from being ruined.

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 1 p.m.
Where: McGinn Cazale Theatre, 2162 Broadway, Floor 4
Price: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineNew York City
SOCIETY
Find out about Employment Opportunities at WABC-TV in New York
Can't-miss indie music performances in New York City this week | Hoodline
2018 Troop Greetings
Police officer pens letter to teen he caught going 100 mph
More Society
Top Stories
Woman slashes Bronx bus rider who tried to pet her dog, police say
NYPD: Sex offender in attempted abduction may have more victims
Statue of Liberty climber Therese Okoumou found guilty
Changes coming in Holland Tunnel decorations controversy
Suspect surrenders in mom's murder near newborn daughter
Firefighter impersonated cop, questioned woman, police say
Family of woman wrongfully shot by police suing NYPD
Deer poacher ordered to repeatedly watch 'Bambi'
Show More
Teen convicted of assault in dragging of NYPD officer with stolen car
Warning: Large coyote or fox on the loose in Westchester
Gov. Cuomo proposes legalizing marijuana as part of 2019 agenda
Family asks for holiday cards for terminally ill 4-year-old
2 cats found inside buckets, new surveillance of suspect
More News