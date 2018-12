Three theater events in New York City this week | Hoodline

"The Other Josh Cohen"

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in New York City this week, from live interviews to holiday musicals.---"The New Josh Cohen" is a pop-rock musical the New York Times called "pure fun," about the titular everyman finding his way after a string of bad luck. Watch as Josh navigates a tortured love life and being robbed of everything but a Neil Diamond CD.Tuesday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m.The Westside Theatre - Downstairs Theatre, 407 W. 43rd St.$39Laura Donnelly plays Caitlin Carney in "The Ferryman," a play about family traditions and an unexpected visitor. She is giving an interview at the Build TV studio in front of a live audience about her performance; moderators and audience members both will ask questions.Thursday, Dec. 20, 11-11:30 a.m.Build Studio, 692 BroadwayFree"Angelina Ballerina: Very Merry Holiday The Musical" is a holiday-themed musical adaptation created from the popular children's book series about a ballet-dancing mouse. In the kid-friendly play, Angelina and her friends must work together to save their Christmas pageant from being ruined.Saturday, Dec. 22, 1 p.m.McGinn Cazale Theatre, 2162 Broadway, Floor 4$25