Society

Throwing cheese at babies, 'cheese challenge' draws controversy

EMBED <>More Videos

New Internet trend 'cheese challenge' draws controversy. Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on March 4, 2019.

If you've been on social media over the past few days you've likely seen a very bizarre video or two involving adults tossing slices of cheese at their unsuspecting babies.

If not, allow us to introduce you to the strangest corner of the internet.

Everyone, from parents to siblings to grandparents, have been posting clips of themselves gently throwing American cheese at their little ones faces, documenting their shocked, confused reactions.

The prank was apparently started by a Michigan dad last week, who dubbed his dairy-tossing moment "getting cheesed".

For some reason, it took off and within hours people were copying him and the so-called "cheese challenge" was born.

Like most things online, the trend has created quite the divide, with many saying that messing with a baby for likes is cruel and mean-spirited.

Others compared it to child abuse, even threatening to call authorities on parents who post cheese clips.

But most seem to agree, that even if the clips are a bit cringe-worthy, no babies are being permanently harmed by a piece of cheese.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyinternetbuzzworthytrendingbig talkers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3-alarm fire burns through 2 homes in the Bronx
8-year-old boy randomly punched in head on subway
Video: 2 masked men throw Molotov cocktail inside NYC building
2 other shootings may be in retailiation to LI IHOP shooting
AccuWeather: Blast of bitter cold moves in
Woman accused of shoplifting allegedly bit security guard
Luke Perry dies days after suffering massive stroke
Show More
Vigil held for bicyclist fatally struck by tanker truck in Brooklyn
Luke Perry dead at 52: Co-stars and more pay tribute
Police track down car theft suspect by following footprints in snow
Anonymous winner claims $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot in SC
Bobcat machine plunges through overpass, hits truck; 3 injured
More TOP STORIES News