Tiempo: Details on the new 'public charge' rule

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5995444" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joe Torres speaks with Hasan Shafiqullah and Susan Welber.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5995449" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joe Torres speaks with Antonio Aponte, Damaris Mercado, and Justin Diaz.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5995755" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joe Torres speaks with Antonio Aponte, Damaris Mercado, and Justin Diaz.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The new "public charge" rule imposed by the Trump administration went into effect recently, and many community-based and social service organizations say it will have a significant impact on their clients and immigrant families.What is "public charge?" According to the U.S Citizenship and Immigration Services, "an alien (undocumented citizen) who receives one or more public benefits for more than 12-months within three years."For applicants looking to change their status, you could be deemed "inadmissible" if you are more likely than not at any time in the future to become a public charge.This public charge rule is confusing, and that is why we have invited two expert attorney's from the legal aid society here to simplify things.Welcome, Hasan Shafiqullah and Susan Welber.More on the federal "public charge" rule and its impact on thousands of people here in the New York metropolitan area.The New York City Latino College Expo and education summit takes place in a couple of days is in its 30th year. The mission is to expose students, especially Latino students, to the many higher education options available to them.The founder and Executive Director of the Latino College Expo, Antonio Aponte. Damaris Mercado is the Expo's director of programming, and Justin Diaz is currently a freshman at Syracuse University.Mark it down on your calendar the New York City Latino College Expo and Leadership Summit is almost here. If you are a high school student or the parent of a high school student, get to the Expo, which is now in its 30th year.Choosing a college, applying to college, paying for college it's not easy, and it can be stressful.The good people at the Expo will help you ease that stress by giving answers, guidance, and direction.----------